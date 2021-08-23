Jill Bacon, 78

Oxford resident Jill Ellen Bacon passed away onn Aug. 21, 2012. She was 78.

Jill is the beloved mother of Tom, Jimmy, Danny (Connie) and Jody; loving grandmother and great grandmother of many grandchildren; and the dear sister of Carla (Tim) Spiller. She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and June Dawson and her daughter Melanie.

Jill was a caring person who was always concerned about others, especially her family. She was very involved with her grandchildren, driving them to school or helping them with anything that they needed. Jill was a Christian woman who loved to sing the old time hymns and listen to contemporary Christian music. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

The family will welcome friends for a visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. A time of sharing is at 7p.m. Interment Watertown Twp. Cemetery, Tuscola County.