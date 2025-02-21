Joe Dunlap, 85, of Metamora

In Loving Memory of Joe Dunlap

Joe Darryl Dunlap, age 85, of Metamora, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born on Oc.t 27, 1939 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and moved to Oxford in his early teens in 1951. Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, protector to his younger siblings, and friend who left an unforgettable mark on everyone who knew him.

A hardworking man with a passion for his trade, Joe spent his life in the auto collision industry, where he took pride in restoring cars to their former glory. As a teenager in the late 1950s he started working for his mentor Homer Hight at a dealership/collision shop located at 75 N. Washington St. in the Village of Oxford.

Joe went on to take over the shop from his mentor and established Dunlap Collision in 1968. He operated his shop at the same location for just over 50 years. He had an unmatched attention to detail and a dedication that earned him the respect of colleagues and customers alike. Whether it was fixing a dent or offering advice, he was always ready to lend a hand to the community.

When he wasn’t in the shop, you could find him out on the water in Saginaw Bay chasing perch, walleye, salmon and lakers. He hosted customers, friends and family on his fishing boat docked in Caseville, Michigan. Great Lakes fish fries and storytelling were a religious activity nearly every weekend from Memorial to Labor Day for decades!

He is survived by his beloved wife, his sons, daughter and many grandchildren, sisters, and many extended family members and cherished friends. He is now reunited with his mother and father, brother and all his fishing buddies and best friend.

An informal memorial service for friends and family will be held at Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, Michigan in Spring 2025 (date TBD).

Though his hands are now at rest, his legacy of hard work, love, and peaceful mornings on the water will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Keep moving Joe, we love you!