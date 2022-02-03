John Griswold, 69

John Ray Griswold passed away on Feb. 1, 2022. He was 69-years-old. He was born on April 21, 1952 in upstate New York. There he met the love of his life and soul mate, his wife of 44 years, Michele (Anderson) Griswold.

In 1993, John, Michele, and their three children moved to Michigan. Here they planted their roots and built an amazing life full of love and laughter. Together they opened the Village Saltbox in downtown Metamora, right around the corner from their home. John spent his days running the store and loved the conversations he would have with his customers.

His warmth, humor, kindness, knowledge, and patience were well known amongst his loyal customers. John loved antiques and music, was a talented clock repairman, and in his younger years was a bassist in a rock and roll band. John also loved making others smile and laugh and the only thing he loved more in this world was his wife, Michele.

John leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Michele Griswold, and their three children, Devin Krukowski (Troy), Jonathan Griswold (Jill), and Caitlin Griswold (Ryan). John also leaves behind four grandchildren, Paige (Reeser), Micah (Reeser), Lucy (Calhoun), and Cooper (Brown).

He will be missed forever and our hearts will never be as full without him here with us, but his spirit, humor, and kindness will live on through his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks donations be made to Paradise Animal Rescue in Lapeer, in John’s name.