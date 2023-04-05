John Katona, 72

John Bennett Katona of Oxford passed away on March 30, 2023 at the age of 72.

John was born the son of Joseph and Carmela (Ingrassia) Katona in Lorain, Ohio on January 6, 1951. John graduated from Rochester High School, class of 1969. He attended General Motors Institute where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and later earned his Master of Science in Statistics from Oakland University. John married his beloved wife Marsha Yager on August 10, 1974 at the First Presbyterian Church in Flint, Michigan. John had a career in Quality for 52 years with General Motors, Delphi, and Chrysler, and was known for his expertise at the highest levels of his profession.

John was an active member of the community, serving in the Lions Club in Oxford, The Gideons International, and the American Society for Quality (ASQ) where he earned a Lifetime Achievement Award. John was a man of faith, which was greatly important to him, and he attended church at St. John Lutheran in Rochester. He enjoyed photography, fly fishing, and being a master griller. More than anything he loved his family.

John is survived by his wife Marsha; his children John (Tara) Katona, Richard Katona, and Laura (George) Pavlik; his grandchildren Trevor, Alexis, Kyle, Rebecca, Carter, and Grayson; siblings Susan (Gordon) Olijar Hewitt, Joseph (Susan) Katona, Mary Beth (Dr. Ralph) Inabit, Judy (John) O’Leary, Carole (Vince) Fetke; and sister-in-law Monica Katona. John was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers Daniel and Michael Katona.

John’s family held a visitation on Monday April 10th, 2023 at Pixley Funeral Home in downtown Rochester, Michigan. A funeral service was held on Tuesday April 11th, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Rochester. Interment followed at Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s honor to The Lion’s Club of Oxford, envelopes will be available at all services.