John Mindard, 77

John Minard of Oxford passed away June 20, 2020 at the age of 77.

John was the loving and devoted husband of Karen Minard. He was an amazing and thoughtful Dad to Gynnae (Marty) Bourdeau, Lance Minard, Heather (Mike) Shafer, and Quinn (Lacy) Minard. He was a hands-on Papa to 16 grandchildren; Madison, Grayson, Annalise, Jordan, Gabe, Cameron, Noelle of Dryden, Logan, Blayne, Nolan and Eden of Oxford, Nicholas of North Branch, and Daphne, Gibson, Marlon & Easton of Columbiaville.

John lived on Lake Orion for 20 years and then moved to Oxford/Metamora where he lived in his “little piece of paradise” for over 30 years. John was a sprinkler fitter for over 40 years and had his own business called Sentry Fire Protection. He was an active member in his community serving in the Local 704, NRA, Safari Club International, and a brother in the Knights of Columbus Lake Orion Chapter. He was also an active supporter of the Oxford Pregnancy Center. He had an unquestionable faith and shared it.

He married his high school sweetheart and was married for over 50 years. He loved his family and was the #1 pick for babysitting. He attended all the grandkids functions with a smile and ready to cheer them on. He was a loving and supportive Dad, that was always there to help his kids and lend an ear. He was generous, kind, fun, loving, faithful, giving, admirable, honest and a wonderful person.

John’s big passions were hunting and fishing with his many friends and sons/grandkids. He hunted and fished all over the world. He also loved a good game of poker and his trusted dogs.

Visitation from 10:30 a.m. this Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion, followed by an 11 a.m Funeral Mass. A Celebration of his great life after, at John and Karen’s Home. Interment in North Oxford Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Oxford Pregnancy Center.