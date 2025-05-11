John Moran, 92, of Leonard, Michigan

John M. Moran, age 92, a devoted 58-year resident of Leonard, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Born on March 23, 1933, in Monroe, Michigan, John was the beloved son of John E. and Margaret R. (Binns) Moran. He graduated from St. Mary High School in Royal Oak in 1951 and began his studies at the University of Detroit before being drafted into the U.S. Army. John proudly served overseas during the Korean War for two years. Upon returning, he resumed his education and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Michigan State University in 1958.

John dedicated 31 years of his career as a laboratory supervisor at Ford Motor Company, retiring in 1990. He was a man of many passions—he loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors, and found joy in piloting planes, exploring flea markets, taking weekend trips to the family cabin and attending the occasional tractor show.

He is survived by his stepson Thomas (Kimberly) Ballard of Tustin, MI; daughter-in-law Donna Moran; and sister M. Ellen DeLater. He was a proud grandfather to Matthew Moran, Catherine Moran and Jessica Moran; great-grandfather to Seth, Brittany, Kaylee, Valentino, Edmund, Elena, Abby and Elsie; and great-great-grandfather to Damon and Lacey.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gladys (Ballard) Moran, son Michael Moran and granddaughter Melissa Moran.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 2 p.m., with Father Jacek officiating. Visitation will take place the same day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home, 11280 32 Mile Rd, Romeo, MI 48065, 586-752-2000.