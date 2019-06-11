John “Skip” M. Sandor, who passed away on November 4, 2018 in Kalispell, Montana, will be buried with full military honors at 2 p.m. in Arlington National Cemetery on June 17, 2019. His interment will be in the Vietnam section.

A 1961 Oxford High School graduate, he was the second of seven children born to Frank and Mildred (King) Sandor in 1944. In December 1966, Sandor volunteered for the U.S. Army and was an officer candidate in the Army’s Artillery School—graduating in the top 5% of his class. Assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry in Vietnam, he was wounded in combat in 1968 and would subsequently endure nearly 40 operations over his lifetime from his injuries. He was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1970.

Sandor held business degrees from the University of Florida and the Thunderbird Institute in Phoenix. After graduation, he was hired by Phillip Morris, Inc. in New York City and later sent to Tokyo, where he successfully opened the Japanese protective cigarette market. Thus, making Japan one of Phillip Morris’ most profitable centers.

He fell in love with Montana after serving as a guest lecturer at the University of Montana’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center and would make Kalispell his home for nearly 30 years. Sandor was a frequent visitor to Fort Bragg, Malmstrom AFB and the Montana Veterans Home where he spent many a holiday with his fellow servicemen.

He leaves behind a daughter, Lisa Pilger (Carl Pilger) of Atlanta and two grandsons, Eli and Gavin. A sister, Tina (Sandor) Bunce of Bowling Green, Ohio; two brothers, Frank Sandor of Wadsworth, Ohio and Ted Sandor of New Port Richey, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mildred, and brothers George (Cork), Tom and Terry Sandor.

Memorials in his honor can be made to the Montana Veterans Home, c/o The Memorial Board (All proceeds will go to Veterans only); 400 Veteran Dr., Columbia Falls, MT 59912; or the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.