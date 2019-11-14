Joseph Gall, 73

Joseph M. Gall passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2019, at the age of 73 after losing his fight with cancer – the one thing he couldn’t fix.

As ‘a muscle-car guy in a hybrid world,’ his favorite T-shirt sayings summed up his philosophy of life: Real men don’t need instructions. Compost happens; dig it. If it ain’t broke, take it apart and fix it. And if I can’t fix it, build it, or mow it, it really isn’t important. Let’s go racin’, boys – WOT!

Joe is survived by his wife, Pat; sister, Joann Gendron; nieces, Colleen (Mark) Trancygier and Nicole (John) Ferrell; grandnieces Megan, Sharon, and Shauna; great-grandnephews Carl and Edward; many cousins; his newest bird-feeding buddy, Dug the Dog, and his lap-warmer, Cali the Cat. His parents, Joseph and Anna Gall, and all the fur babies he never knew he’d love so much until they found him, preceded him in death.

According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. If you would like to honor him with a memorial contribution, his favorite local charities are Oxford/Orion FISH (https://oxfordorionfish.org), Paradise Animal Rescue (https://www.parpets.org) and Habitat for Humanity (https://www.habitat.org). Alternatively, any type of help to a food pantry, animal rescue, conservation group, or local VFW dear to your heart would be appreciated. www.lynchandsonsoxford.com