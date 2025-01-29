Journey Lutheran Rev. Matt Shuler leaving Oxford

Shuler was heavily involved in Oxford organizations, such as ‘Caring for Oxford’

By C.J. Carnacchio

Oxford Twp. Communications and Grants Manager

OXFORD TWP. — For almost a decade, Rev. Matt Schuler, lead pastor of Journey Lutheran Church, has been a force for good in Oxford. He’s done everything from ensuring folks have access to mental health services to enthusiastically supporting local businesses.

“When I got called to Oxford, I wasn’t just called to be the pastor of a church, I was called to be a pastor in our community,” said Schuler, who’s served here since June 2015.

Schuler is leaving to become the associate pastor of community at Faith Lutheran Church in Troy. His last service was on Sunday, Jan. 26 and his last day at Journey will be Thursday, Jan. 30.

“I’m leaving an amazing (place) and I’m excited for the next pastor who gets to join Journey and join this community,” Schuler said. “As much of a blessing as Oxford and Journey have been to me and to my family over the last 10 years, it’s going to be that and more for the next pastor.”

Oxford was Schuler’s first assignment after graduating from the seminary. He definitely made his mark on this community by being visible, active and passionate. He held several roles, including Oxford Chamber of Commerce board member, M-24 Task Force member, master of ceremonies for downtown’s Scarecrow Festival and chaplain for the Oxford Fire Department. He also frequently led spiritual discussions over a cup of coffee or a pint of beer at local establishments.

“Where would Jesus go if he was a pastor in Oxford? I think he would go to our downtown businesses. I think he would go to the breweries and to the shops. He would meet with people where they are. That was always important to me,” Schuler said.

Looking back at his time here, Schuler is proud of the community’s response to the Nov. 30, 2021 tragedy at Oxford High School.

“No one would have wanted what happened to have happened,” he said, but the community was able to come together, mourn together, offer support to the families who lost loved ones and the survivors, and express love “in real and practical ways.”

One of those ways is Caring for Oxford, a program that offers direct financial assistance to people who need help paying for mental health services provided by licensed professionals. Established and overseen by Journey, the program has provided “almost $200,000” to “more than 200 individuals, families, students, (school) staff, faculty, community members and first responders,” according to Schuler.

“There’s no monetary or annual salary requirement (to receive assistance). It doesn’t matter where you work or how much you make,” the pastor explained. “Anyone who wants to talk to a mental health care professional about their experience with the shooting or how they’re recovering mentally, emotionally, physically or spiritually (is eligible) . . . We want people to get the support they need no matter what their station in life.”

Caring for Oxford has received “tremendous support” from community members, organizations, businesses, sister churches in the area and The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod and its Michigan district, according to Schuler.

“That (program is) still available. The funds are still there. Our hope is that as long as there’s a need, if somebody wants to talk with a mental health care professional, they’ll be able to get assistance,” he said.

Schuler sees Oxford as a community that’s “healing, not healed” and programs like Caring for Oxford continue that process.

“I think we’ve got a lot of good churches in Oxford that are doing so many things (when it comes to) meeting people’s needs. I’m glad that Journey’s able to be a part of that,” he said.

During his time here, Schuler oversaw one of the biggest changes in the Oxford church’s 82-year history. In June 2020, Holy Cross Lutheran Church joined with Living Word Lutheran Church (formerly of Rochester) and reorganized as Journey Lutheran Church.

“(We looked) at the ways we can partner, the ways we can work together, instead of compete,” Schuler said. “Two congregations saw that there was more they could do together than they could do alone.”

When asked what he will miss most about Oxford, Schuler immediately replied, “The people – 100 percent.”

“I got to learn and grow alongside some fabulous people,” from those who make up the church and its early childhood center to local business owners, he said.

Schuler and his family have “loved every minute of being in Oxford.”

“Oxford is home in so many ways. (This has) been the longest I’ve lived anywhere in my life, besides my childhood home,” he said. “Riding on the Polly Ann Trail. Walking downtown. It’s just been great.”