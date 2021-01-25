Joyce Hadd, 84

Lifelong Oxford resident Joyce Marie Hadd passed away on January 20, 2021. She was 84.

Joyce was the devoted wife of the late Derold Leroy Hadd for over 50 years; loving mother of Debbie (Robert) Sinacola, Dennis Hadd, Diane Stevenson, Denise (David) Harvey and Steven (Kasey) Hadd; dear grandmother of 9; great grandmother of 6 and great grandmother and Gi Gi of 3 great great grandchildren.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was a fierce protector of her family. She always had a houseful of family because everyone knew there would always be something happening, children playing, delicious desserts and lots of love to be shared.
Joyce was a kind and loving woman with a strong belief in God who everyone gravitated towards. As a lifelong resident of Oxford she made many friendships throughout her life here. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be at a later date.

