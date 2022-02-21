Joyce Johnson

Joyce Ann Husted McBride Johnson of Lake Orion, Oxford, Pontiac and Adrian passed away on Dec. 12, 2021. She was 82.

Proceeded by her father, Herklas, her mother Aglaee Husted Trudeau, her husband Richard McBride, her husband Tom Johnson and her longtime companion Amos Ponder.

She is survived by her sister Sharon Roop Farrell, her son Greg, her grandson Caden of Adrian, nephews Bob, Chris and Ron Roop, niece Cathy and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Joyce was born on June 25, 1939 and graduated from Oxford High School with the Class of 1957, and from Pontiac Business Institute 1981.

A memorial service is Thursday (Feb. 27) at 3 p.m. at Oakwood Wedding Chapel, 2750 N. Baldwin Rd, Oxford and on Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078293527637