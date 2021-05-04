Juanita Fritche, 80

Lakeville resident Juanita (Nita) Fritche passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the age of 80. She was born on July 14, 1940

Nita is survived by her children, Tracie (Perry) Hopkins of Imlay City, and Michael (Terry) Fritche also of Lakeville; four grandchildren, Evan Hopkins, Erin hopkins, Cidney (Dave) Krist, and Chelsea (Shane) Kerbelis. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren Zealand Krist, Zion Krist and Grayson Smith; brother Eric Schemanske of Bay city; nephews Jonathan (Ciyan) Schemanske and Micah (Grace) Schemanske.

Nita was a lifetime resident of Lakeville. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1958. She worked several years at L & L Products in Romeo. She enjoyed swimming and kayaking on Lakeville Lake, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Nita was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was extremely generous and loving. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Lynch & Sons of Oxford. A private service was is on Friday, May 7 with Pastor Dave Krist officiating. Interment at Lakeville Cemetery followed the service.