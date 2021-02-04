Judith Johnson, 78

Oxford resident Judith Elizabeth Johnson passed away on January 22, 2021. She was 78-years-old.

She was the loving wife of Daniel. Dear mother of Lori (Kriss) Curtis, Mark Johnson, Eric Johnson and Lisa Jamnik. Grandmother of Brian (Melissa) Johnson, Lauren Curtis, Daniel Curtis, Matthew Curtis, Jeff Johnson and Josh Johnson. Great grandmother of Avery and Santos. Sister of Joan (Lynn) Ball, Ellen (Mike) Johnson and Geriann (Butch) Finnegan.

Due to COVID-19 a celebration of her life will be postponed until later this summer.