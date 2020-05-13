Judy Doublestein, 79

In loving memory of Judith (Judy) Ann (Pascoe) Doublestein.

Judy passed peacefully, surrounded by her three loving children, who were caring for her at her residence in Goodrich, Michigan on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1940, in Detroit Michigan, to Willis and Helen (Burns) Pascoe.

She was predeceased by her mother, father and siblings Don and Jerry Pascoe.

Judy obtained a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in Library Science from Wayne State University and began her career as an art teacher in the Detroit Public Schools. She was predeceased by her husband Walter Doublestein. They moved north to Leonard, Michigan to start and raise their family, where she began serving the Leonard/Lakeville, Addison Twp. and Oxford communities through membership in the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, cable commission, Friends of the Library and enjoyed being a member of the Oakland County Quilt Guild. She and her family worshiped at the Lakeville United Methodist church.

Judy started her library career as one of the co-founders of the Addison Twp. Public Library in 1978 and took pleasure in spending 23 years serving as the Director of the Oxford Public Library. Judy’s leadership responsibility grew to include overseeing the design and construction of the current Oxford Public Library. Judy and Walt started their family in Leonard by raising three amazing children: Walter (Jody) Doublestein of Ortonville, Jennifer (Shawn) Snable of Leonard and Holly (Tim) Helder of Gowen. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and always looked forward to lovingly interacting with her eight grandchildren: Kaley Doublestein, Andrew, Noah, Joshua and Abigail Snable, and Avery, Nicholas and Evelyn Helder.

Judy was a caring, giving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. In retirement, she spent time with her closest friends enjoying luncheons, travelling and quilting. She spent time at her cottage on the lake in Trufant, Michigan, where she enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren and shopping at specialty shops. Judy was full of life and cared dearly for her friends and loved ones. She continually put her family, others and her community first. Judy has positively touched so many lives and will be truly missed by all.

The family would appreciate donations in Judy’s honor be sent to the Oxford Public Library Endowment Fund. Checks can be written and sent to The Oxford Public Library, PO Box 538, Oxford, MI 38471. Please note “In Honor/Memory of Judy Doublestein” in the memo section of the check.

Due to the current global pandemic, the date for a “Celebration of Judy’s Life” event is currently to be determined.