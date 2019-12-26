Julia Ann Binning, 85

Julia Ann Binning, of Luther, passed away on December 24, 2019 at Grand Oaks Nursing Center in Baldwin. She was 85 years old.

Julia was born on August 25, 1934 in Waterford Township to Floyd and Merle (Hutchinson) Giddins. On August 14, 1954 she entered into marraige with James Mercer Binning in Waterford Township. She spent her career working in the automotive industry for over 30 years at several factories such as, TRW, Firestone Tire and Clinton Chemical. In her spare time, Julia enjoyed crafting and sewing; she owned crafting co-op in Luther for many years. She attended Luther United Methodist Church. Julia enjoyed spending time outdoors and going fishing. Julia cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Julia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, James Binning; children, Pamela (Michael) Bryant of Brown City, Charles “Chuck” (Candy) Binning of Luther and Lori (Richard) Hendges of Bessemer; seven grandchildren, Autumn Briggs, Amber Essendup, Nick Bryant, Ashliegh Byrnes, Jessie Binning, Louis Hendges, Rachel Hendges; four great-grandchildrens, Charlie Briggs, Eli Briggs, Brenden Essendup and Corey Daniels; sister, Peggy Avery of Chase; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Merle; step-father, Charles Lattimer; two daughters, Teri Lynn Binning and Brenda Lee Gohen; son, David Allen Binning; and four sisters, Laura Weidebusch, Mary Siggins, Doris Bays and Amber Shafto.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12 noon with visitation held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Binning Family, in care of her son, Charles Binning.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com