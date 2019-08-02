On July 22, 2019, Julia Chekey went to Heaven at the age of 101 years old. She was born to Daniel and Mary Nemeti Oct 1, 1917.

Julia was born during a flu epidemic in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the oldest of two sisters, Viola and Irene. After high school she attended Spencerian Business College and graduated in 1937. She worked for the Cleveland Trust Bank for 8 years. She married Steven Chekey in 1946 and they enjoyed 40 years together. After building a house in North Olmsted, Ohio, she worked for 15 years at West Side Federal and Loan. She had a son, Steven (deceased) and a daughter Judith Kimpan (Gregory), of Lakeville Michigan. She adored her two grandchildren, Rachael and Samuel, and her many nieces and nephews.

Although she was a bank teller, she was first and foremost a homemaker. She loved her family and was involved with many social groups. She played the violin and loved attending music concerts. She had a song in her heart and was ready to share a song with everyone who dropped in to see her in later years. She had music in her feet and loved to polka. She was an excellent cook; you were lucky if you had any of her Hungarian dishes, stuffed cabbage in particular. Leftovers were always sent home with whomever shared a meal. She sewed her own clothes and found delight in gardening.

A memorial service will be held where she last resided: Bellbrook 873 W. Avon Rd. Rochester Hills, MI 48307 from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 31.

Plant a flower, tree or smell the roses. Offer a cutting to a friend and share the love of the natural world she had as you remember her.