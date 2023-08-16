Julie Fox, 57

Julie Dawn Fox passed peacefully into Heaven on July 12, 2023. She lived a life filled with love, compassion, service, and generosity. She touched the lives of countless people and will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her. Julie loved the Lord and was a baptized member of the RLDS Church and a member of the Oakwood Restoration Branch of Jesus Christ.

A funeral service for Julie is on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Restoration Branch of Jesus Christ. The church is located at 5220 Oakwood Rd., Ortonville, Michigan 48462.

Julie was born on August 2, 1965. She had a sharp sense of humor and a quick wit, and could deliver a joke with deadpan perfection, often pointing out the irony in certain situations. She had a kind spirit, generous nature, and lit up a room when she entered. Julie had a real soft spot for children and veterans, volunteering countless hours for charitable causes including Make a Wish Foundation, Wreaths Across America, Forgotten Harvest, and packing military gift boxes to send to soldiers. She sent valentine cards to residents at local nursing homes and never passed up a kid with a lemonade stand.

In her 20s, she met and dated Mike Janway and became a bonus mom to his children, Arielle and David, whom she loved as her own.

A 1983 graduate of Lake Orion High School, Julie worked as a popular waitress for many years handing out food and plenty of sass to her regular customers. She later earned her massage therapist certification and traveled to patient’s homes and nursing homes for many years where she especially enjoyed working with the elderly. In 2014, she graduated from Oakland County Community College with an Associate’s Degree in General Studies.

Julie enjoyed cooking, painting, and attending rock concerts and lectures with her friends. She was always interested in everything the world had to offer, especially travel, the beach, camping, and laughing with friends. Julie’s favorite holiday was Halloween, and she loved dressing up in outrageous costumes.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lester Duane Fox and Bettie Dawn Fox and her dear friends Mike Janway and Carolyn Kilgore.

Julie is survived by her brothers Allen Fox and Jeff (Serena) Fox; “Sissy” Kathleen (Jay) Havener; bonus son David (Machaela) Griek; bonus daughter Arielle (Colin) Dening; grandchildren Huxton, Kaladin, and Tavia; nephews Tim (Cathy) Fox, Joshua (Andrea) Havener, and Jacob (Alyssa) Havener; niece Tara Fox; great nephews Nicholas (Kaleigh) Fox, Jared (Veronica) Fox, and Sullivan “Sully” Havener; and great great-niece Jocelyn Fox and great great-nephew Hunter Fox.

The memory of Julie Fox will forever live on in the hearts and minds of those who were fortunate enough to know her. It is no surprise that her life’s motto was, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Donations in Julie’s name may be made to Gilda’s Club and Forgotten Harvest.