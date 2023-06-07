June kicks fun in downtown Oxford

Ladies Night is next Wednesday

Summer is here and the Oxford Village Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has a ton of fun activities planned for the month.

DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook is telling everyone to save the date of June 14. “We’re bringing back Ladies Night,” she said.

From 5 to 8 p.m. downtown businesses will have specials targeted to the “ladies.” The theme for Ladies Night is “sip, shop, stroll and enjoy!”

“June 22 is a big day in Oxford and downtown Lake Orion,” Westbrook said, adding that both communities will kick off their award-winning summer “Stronger Together” program with a Summer Social.

In downtown Oxford the fun starts in the morning. From 10 to 5 p.m. there will be specials and deals offered by businesses for the “Sidewalk Stroll.” The Open Air-Farmer & Artisan Market in Washington Square (northwest quad of downtown) is open for the season from 4 to 7 p.m. (The season runs through Aug. 17.)

The music in Centennial Park starts at 5:30, with bucket drumming until 6:15 p.m. The family fun activities are presented by Red Piano Music Studio. The first of nine Thursday night concerts in Centennial Park is from 6:30 to 830 p.m. Uptown Allstars kicks off the summer concert schedule.

“There will be balloon animals, face painting, popcorn and games and crafts for kids, all free of charge,” Westbrook said, adding that cotton candy and Sick Pizza will be for sale starting at 5:30 p.m. at the park.

June 22, 23 and 25 downtown Oxford businesses will have a sidewalk stroll from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lake Orion DDA also has a number of activities planned for the day. The Downtown Trolley Express will offer free rides to and from Oxford and Lake Orion from noon to 9 p.m. on June 22. (And, currently runs Fridays and Saturdays.)

In Lake Orion the Distrx App Scavenger Hunt happens from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants have a chance to win a beach survival kit. Remember, this event requires pre-registration and is completely free of charge. To register go to this website: www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=617898570257. Afterward, stick around and enjoy the Lion’s Club Jubilee carnival. — Don Rush