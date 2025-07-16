Junior Golf Academy flourishes at Boulder Pointe Golf Club

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP.— It’s been said that there is no such thing as a bad day on the golf course and some young golfers are learning just that with the new and expanded programs at Boulder Pointe Golf Club.

Rich Morgan, director of golf instruction at Boulder Pointe, said the new Junior Golf Academy that started this year has nearly 100 young golfers ages 6-13 learning the game in a fun environment.

The ownership group at Metamora Golf & Country Club – Rick Fleming, Curt Carter, Rick Burrough, Mike Blazo, Jim Harrington, Dave Bush, Gaye Butterfield, Mike Butterfield and Craig Schuchard – bought Boulder Pointe in February and made it a goal to incorporate some of the youth programs in Metamora to Oxford.

“When Metamora ownership group came in and bought Boulder Pointe, they wanted to have an academy here between the two clubs and make it focused on beginner and junior golf,” said Morgan, who has been giving golf lessons for 30 years.

“The junior camp was always pretty large at Metamora, 40-45 kids, and here at Boulder it’s more like 30 or 40. When we were able to combine the two this year we got to 97 registered kids between the Junior Golf Academy, which is basic skills, learning the game from the ground up, and about 37 kids playing in the Junior Golf League,” Morgan said.

The Junior Golf Academy is a clinic for kids ages 6-13 that meets once a week for six weeks. Golfers are divided into two sessions, one for the younger golfers (ages 6-8) and one for the older golfers (ages 9-13). Academy golfers rotate stations – putting, chipping, driving and using irons – to learn the fundamentals of golf in an engaging atmosphere.

“Fun events make them enjoy being out here without it being so results driven, making more about being fun, being with their friends, being out on the golf course, making the golf course a fun place to be. That’s the idea,” Morgan said. “They learn the whole game from the lowest level up.”

While some of the kids who participate are members at Metamora and Boulder Pointe golf clubs, that’s not a requirement to participate int the Junior Golf Academy. Kids from Oxford, Lapeer, Metamora and other area communities join as well, Morgan said.

“The ownership group has been amazing. Previously, there wasn’t the ability to get the kids on the golf course at all. And now we have 37 of them playing in a golf league and we’re getting them on the golf course during the session too,” Morgan said.

This is the first year of the new youth clinic format, but there are plans to continue the Junior Golf Academy and Junior Golf League next year, which could possibly include more sessions.

“We’ll take what we learn from this expanded version and apply it to the 2026 season,” Morgan said. “This is a six week long, once-a-week format that Metamora had always done and they had success with it so we adopted it.”

Having quality instructors for the youth programs is also a priority. In addition to the experienced golf pros at Boulder Pointe, the varsity and junior varsity golf coaches from Oxford High School joined the program as instructors this summer, and golfers from Oxford High School’s golf team’s volunteer their time to aid in instructing the young golfers.

“Every week we get 5-7 of the Oxford boys high school team players to come out too. So, it’s their way of paying back the game, and it keeps them golf-focused over the summer and they get to be with their teammates,” Morgan said.

“They get very excited about doing it. They seem to be having a good time. We’re trying to do games and other activities so that they are not just doing the same thing over and over again at each station,” Morgan said.

In addition to the various instructional stations, the golf pros at Boulder Pointe also take about six kids at a time onto a hole to practice playing from 100 yards out. Kids are divided into teams and get to chip onto the greens from various locations on the fairway and practice their putting skills they have learned, including how to “read” a green.

Boulder Pointe Golf Club is at 1 Champion Dr. in Oxford Township. To learn more about the golf programs at Boulder Pointe and Metamora golf clubs, visit boulderpointe.net and metamoragolf.com.