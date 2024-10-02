K-Blocks Fire Pit BBQ joins the Oxford community

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 25 to welcome K-Blocks Fire Pit BBQ to the community. ‘Wow, is all we can say about the food and this great family-owned business. It was a pleasure to officially welcome them to the community today and learn about all they have to offer,’ said Amy Desotell, executive director of the Oxford Chamber. K-Blocks specializes in classic BBQ, brisket, ribs, pork, chicken, combined with Cajun dishes. K-Blocks Fire Pit BBQ is at 40 N. Lapeer Rd. in downtown Oxford. Online: www.kblocksbbq.com. Photo by Roger Greene