Karen Ann (Gerdom) Beasinger, of Lakeview, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. She was 75.

She was born in Romulus, MI on January 18,1944 the daughter of Frederick and Frieda (Wooley) Gerdom.

Karen was raised in Taylor, MI and graduated from Taylor Center High School.

She attended Tennessee Temple College and graduated from Bob Jones University with a degree in Elementary Education. She later received a Master’s in Education from Eastern Michigan University.

Karen accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior when she was 12 years old.

She met Garry and they were married on August 20, 1966 and spent 53-plus years walking with God together. Her life was devoted to serving Him whether as a hymn soloist, a pastor’s wife, a mother, grandmother, aunt or teacher.

Karen touched the lives of hundreds of young people teaching for many years in Christian schools and finishing her career in Detroit Public Schools. She loved to spend time with family, and enjoyed flowers, gardening, cross stitching, canning, jigsaw puzzles, fishing, and collecting frogs, which earned her the nickname Toad.

Karen will be greatly missed and is survived by her husband, Garry Beasinger; her children, Keith (Connie) Beasinger of Tacoma, WA, and Beth (Douglas) Grover of Clarksville, TN; 9 grandchildren, Samantha Grover, Melissa (Sean) Bertram, Tyler Beasinger, Nathan Grover, Victoria Beasinger, Joshua Beasinger, Josina Grover, Bryson Grover, Landon Beasinger; her sister, Ruth (Ted) Passineau of North Pittsburgh, PA; her brother, Larry (Victoria) Gerdom of Cisna Park, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, students and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Frieda Gerdom; brother, Frederick Leroy Gerdom; and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Beasinger.

Funeral services for Karen were held on Oct. 12 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coral, MI with Pastor Chris Kaufield officiating.

Those wishing to make a donation in Karen’s memory are asked to consider Emmanuel Baptist Church for children’s ministries in South Africa. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.