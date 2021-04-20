Karen Brabo, 64

Karen Sue Brabo, age 64, of Clifford, MI passed away Monday, April 12, 2021at home with her family.

She was born on September 6, 1956 in Bad Axe, MI to Raymond and Eleanor (Trosper) Brabo. Karen was a Massage Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant. She was a member of the Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians; loved to collect rocks, hunting, fishing, nature walks, Morrell mushrooms hunting, had a green thumb and enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Evander. She will be remembered most for her loving heart, kindness and compassionate nature. She spoke with honesty and good humor. She extended help to anyone in need, and felt deep sympathy toward others.

Karen is survived by her mother, Eleanor Brabo; daughter, Tanya Lalko; son, Adam Brabo; step children, Jeannie (Steve) Stout, Jimmy Harrison, Johnny (Tracy) Harrison and Renee (Mark) Britton; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; her significant other, Gerald Fisher; twin sister, Sharon Brabo; sisters, Christal (Doug) Hatch and Linda Wood; brother Steve Brabo; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Brabo; step son, Bobby Brado; sister, Pauline Clark; and brother, Allen Brabo.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to “Care Fund For Adam” in care of Tanya Lalko.

Friends may share an online condolence at www.avramfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln St., PO Box 130, Mayville, MI 48744 Phone 989-843-5441.