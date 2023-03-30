Katherine Jennings, 84

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and companion, Katherine Ann Jennings, age 84. Katherine passed away the morning of of March 28, 2023. She was born on May 12, 1938 to Raymond and Edith Mary Baber. Katherine lived her entire life in Oxford/Lake Orion.

Katherine was married to beloved Dr. David Jennings of Oxford for nearly 39 years before he passed away at age 77 in 2004.



Despite the loss of her husband, Katherine found solace in staying active. She was a familiar sight in the community and many people will miss seeing her walking the streets of Tanview, Spezia and Burdick to the light in downtown Oxford and back home again on her daily, four-mile brisk walk. She took her walking very serious, but always had time for a quick hello or a big hug on the way.

Katherine had many friends and acquaintances over the years, and she will be remembered for her kind heart, welcoming smile, and zest for life. She made a lasting impact on those who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her dear friend Tony Sandrin. Tony has been a friend of the Jennings for over 23 years and during these last 19 years, Anton has remained a constant source of joy and companionship for Katherine.

Throughout her illness Katherine was lovingly cared for by Tony. He has devoted himself to her care with unwavering compassion and dedication, tirelessly attending to her every need and providing endless comfort and support. Their bond was deep, and his presence brought immeasurable comfort to her during her final years.

Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.