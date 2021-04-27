Kathy Brittain, 74

Kathy (Hughes) Brittain of Oxford lost her battle with cancer on April 19, 2021. She was 74 years old.

A 1964 graduate of Lake Orion High School, she loved golf, bowling, Keno, but most of all her family: her husband of 52 years, Tom, children Connie and Chris Sinkus of FL and their children, Courtney, Camille, and Cato; her son, John and Shanna, their children Anakin, Aundrea and Abby of Davison; and her son Tim of Lake Orion; her brothers and sisters, David John, Dennis, Holly and Tom and her six great grand children.

She ran the youth bowling leagues at Collier Lanes in Oxford from 1978 to 1994. There will be no service of any kind yet because of COVID-19. “Rest in peace Darling, we will always love you.”