Kay Hoffman, 80

Lifelong Lake Orion resident Kay Hoffman passed away last week following a long illness on Aug. 29, 2022. Born on May 23, 1942, Kay was 80 when she passed.

She was the beloved wife of the late Glen Hoffman, mother of Kristi Hoffman (Gene) Spear and Lori Hoffman. Meme Kay to Bradley (Ann) Spear, Ian Spear and Dana Spear. Great-grandmother of Ellora Spear, with whom she shared her birthday.

Kay graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1960, married soon after, and together she and Glen raised their daughters in Lake Orion. The couple traveled all over the United States, enjoying 17 years of retirement together in an RV.

She was known for her kindness to others, her love of garage sales and upcycling, and of course, her beloved cats.

Please join us for a celebration of Kay’s life on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2-5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at St. Mary’s in the Hills on Joslyn Rd. in Orion Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Orion Veterans Memorial (orionveteransmemorial.com) or the Oxford Public Library (miopl.org)