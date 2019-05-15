Kenneth Clarence Brabo, of Lake Orion, passed away on May 3, 2019 in his home surronded by family. He was 77.

Kenneth was born in Oxford on Dec. 13, 1941 to Alice and George Brabo.

He went to Oxford High School and continued on as a brick and mason layer with Lidel and Hart Contractors for 30 years.

Kenneth was a home “fixer-upper”, where he was able to fix anything brought to him. He was not only a handy-man, but was known for his worlds best fudge in the family. Kenneth loved spending time with his kids, grandchildren,great-grandchildren and his friends. But most importantly Kenneth loved spending time with his wife Sharon.

Kenneth and Sharon were married on Aug. 20, 1966 and were married for 53 years.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Sharon Brabo, of Lake Orion; his two brothers David (Debra) Brabo, of Oxford, and Ronald (Wendy) Brabo, of Lapeer; his four daughters Kimberly, of Lapeer, Alice (Michael), of Davison, Holly (Albert), of Pontiac, and Michelle, of Pontiac; his grandchildren Ashley (Daniel) of Saginaw, Joshua (Nicole), of Lapeer, Corey, of Lake Orion, Jeremy (Samantha), of Davison, Michael, of Davison, Mariah (Jeffrey), of Davison, and Lorenzo, Marlon, Aubree, and Christopher, of Pontiac. He’s also survived by 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Kenneth is proceeded in death by his parents George and Alice Brabo, sister Anna and brother Robert.

The memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22.