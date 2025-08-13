Kenneth M. Ferguson, 90

Kenneth M. Ferguson of Oxford, born May 22, 1935 in Pontiac to Stanley and Elma Ferguson, passed away suddenly on Aug. 6, 2025 at the age of 90.

Ken was preceded in death five months ago by Betty, his high school sweetheart and wife for nearly 69 years. He is the father of Jana (Erich Audretsch) Roeder, Todd (Beverly) Ferguson and Kara (Robert) Gillman; grandpa "Paw" of Nickolas (Haleigh) Roeder, Schuyler (Patricia) Ferguson, Hannah (Rafael Corchado) Ferguson and Noah (Avery Nagaj) Ferguson; great-grandpa of Raylan, Oliver, Estella, Lane, Paloma and Hugo. He was preceded in death by his grandson Connor Ferguson and his daughter-in-law, Deanna Ferguson; brother of the late Rita (Don) Garvin; Ken is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ken and his family were blessed by his committed and loving caregiver, Becca. Ken graduated from Pontiac High School in 1953. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Michigan State College/University in 1957 and later earned a Master's in Education from Michigan State. He and his wife were both Spartan alumni, which led to him being an avid MSU fan for his entire lifetime. He retired in 1987 from Pontiac Schools after serving 30 years as a business teacher. Ken and Betty built their home on Tan Lake, where many memories were made. They appreciated the beauty of water and enjoyed boating, swimming and having their annual Lake Bake. Ken could often be seen with his binoculars looking across the lake for deer and his beloved Sandhill Cranes. Ken enjoyed traveling and visited nearly all 50 states. He was able to enjoy 20 winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, as well as camping and cruises. Hunting and motorcycle riding were also his favorites. He appreciated classic cars and loved attending the Woodward Dream Cruise every year. With his ultimate love of nature, he and Betty enjoyed visiting national parks, a love that they passed down to the next generations. He bought his wife a cat, "Fergy", which also became his faithful companion in his last days. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, Aug. 15 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, Aug. 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston with visiting beginning at 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to the National Park Foundation.