Kenneth Tyler, 62

Oxford resident Kenneth William Tyler, born July 15, 1960, went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2022. He was 62 years old.

He is preceded in death by this parents Robert and Beverly Tyler. He is survived by his brother Richard and wife Regina, his aunt Shirley Fields (Jeanie) and several cousins.

Kenny lived in Oxford the majority of his life and graduated from Oxford High School in 1979. He enjoyed tractor pulls, auto racing, assembling model cars, and animals – especially dogs. He worked at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Meijer, and mowed lawns. He also plowed gardens with his father.

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 5-8 PM. The funeral will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment Lakeville Cemetery.