Kevin Shaun Hart, of Leonard and formerly of Lake Orion, died on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was 34.

This is a sad time for the Hart family as we report the passing of our son, our loved one. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Kevin was born Dec. 4, 1984. He was a true believer in Heaven and God and Jesus Christ.

He was even teaching his five-and-a-half-year-old son about the good book and the good word.

Kevin attended Oxford Christian Academy, then graduated from Lake Orion High School. He went on to attend Oakland Community College and study in the automotive program.

Kevin played baseball, football and basketball from the time he was small child and was very good. Kevin was well-liked and had many, many friends and a large family.

Kevin was born and raised in Lake Orion, then moved to Leonard with us, his parents. He was very valuable in being our right-hand man.

Visitation is scheduled May 16 and May 17 at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home (339 Walnut Blvd.) in Rochester. Times to be announced at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com. Funeral services will start at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Burial services will be held at Lakeville Cemetery (825 Drahner Rd.) in Addison Twp.

Come help us remember Kevin and maybe share a story or two about our son. He will be dearly missed by many. There is such a large hole in our lives now. He always told us that he loved us.

Kevin is survived by his parents, John and Terry Hart; his brother, Brian Hart; and son, Aiden Hart.