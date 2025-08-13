Kids get hands-on STEM experience at Camp Invention

Students at Camp Invention go through a planning process before assembling their inventions: book work first. Photo by Jim Newell

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD – Sure getting out on summer break to ride bikes, play sports and go swimming is a lot of fun, but kids in Oxford’s Camp Invention had fun exercising their minds and talents through STEM-related activities.

Shannon Hay, a fifth-grade teacher at Oxford Elementary School, was one of the mentors in this year’s Camp Invention program at the school the last week of July.

With one invention this year, students were given kits and learned how to assemble a transmitter. They then installed those transmitters into a homemade circuit board – decorated to suit their individual personalities – that would allow them to send and receive Morse Code messages.

“Every year is a different theme, or different module. This year they’re building control panels and learning about AI and vehicles. So, they’re building Morse Code machines, launch machines, claw machines – like the kind you see in arcades – where they’re building all the mechanics themselves, decorating their arcade, creating prizes,” Hay said.

They also worked on other science, technology, engineering and math-related projects. The weeklong program is run by Oxford teachers, who get help from middle and high school volunteers, many of whom have participated in the camp for years.

Eighty-eight elementary students took part in Camp Invention, with 28 high school and middle school students volunteering to assist with the various STEM modules, which are all taught by district teachers. Elementary students range from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

“I have seniors that have been coming to the camp with me since they were in kindergarten,” Hay said.

Every year Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, invites children to use their creativity to solve problems and hands-on activities while using STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics.) Oxford’s weeklong camp was Oxford Elementary School.

“They’re also creating illusions – they call them ‘spin-a-scopes’ but they are Zoetropes, where they have the pictures on the outside and then spin with a mirror inside to make moving pictures,” Hay said.

Once they have a finished invention, the campers also need to learn about another important aspect of getting their inventions out into the world – marketing.

“They learn about entrepreneurship, how to sell their inventions in the marketplace; about what sets their inventions apart,” Hay said.

Hay said it is important to get kids involved in STEM early on to help create that love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“The thing I love about this camp is that even though we have a lot of technology in our lives, which is great for the things that it is great for, this camp takes learning about technology to that really important experience for kids of working with their hands…and imaginative play,” Hay said. “It bridges their interest in technology with good old-fashioned building and playing.”

In addition to all of the STEM projects the kids worked on they also needed ways to expend some stored energy, so the camp program includes outdoor physical activities that got the kids to work as a team, such as a water relay to fill a bucket.

Hay said the students carry the lessons they learn at Camp Invention and began to use the terminology at home – and begin to think critically about the things they see outside of the classroom.

“Not only do they love it, and their so excited, but they go home and they’re creating things and using the language of it. Someone told me today that their daughter, and she’s just in kindergarten, handed (her) a spring and she said, ‘What’s that?’ And her daughter said, ‘It’s an illusion,’” Hay said. “They are really excited to take their inventions home and share them with their families.”

While this year’s camp is over, anyone interested in next year’s camp from July 20-24 can sign up now at www.invent.org/programs/camp-invention.