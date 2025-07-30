Kids get hands-on STEM experience at Camp Invention

Oxford elementary students in Camp Invention – a STEM-based summer learning program – at Oxford Elementary last week took a break from their science, technology, engineering and math projects for a little fun outside. Students built transmitters and created their own circuit boards to send and receive Morse Code messages and worked on other projects. The weeklong program is run by Oxford teachers, who get help from middle and high school volunteers, many of whom have participated in the camp for years. See next week’s issue for the story and more photos.