Kingsbury Country Day students raise more than $5,000 during American Heart Association Challenge

Students at Kingsbury Country Day School in Oxford raised $5,918.66 during the American Heart Association Challenge in February and now the Detroit Pistons are honoring the students for their efforts.

“Our students have been invited to the Detroit Pistons game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, April 11, at 7 p.m. for their participation in the American Heart Association Challenge,” said Niki Werden, Head of School at Kingsbury Country Day School. “Our students can take a free throw shot on the court after the game, and 15 students will be chosen randomly to participate as Anthem Buddies on the court.”

The American Heart Association Challenge Kids Heart Challenge encourages schools to sign up teams of students to raise funds and awareness for heart-related diseases. February is national Heart Awareness Month in the United States.

Students participating in Kids Heart Challenge collected donations to help other kids with special hearts while having fun and learning how to keep their own hearts, bodies and brains healthy, according to information from the American Heart Association. – J.N.