Lake living in July

Parade of boats kicks off holiday weekend

It was a warm, overcast Saturday morning on July 1 – perfect weather to be on one of the Stringy Lakes in your decorated pontoon boat.

Oxford Township residents who live on Paint and Clear Lakes gathered in their yards and at beaches for the 9th Annual Fourth of July Boat Parade. Judges gathered at Reddaway Point, home of Peggy and the late Dick Reddaway. Each year trophies are handed out, with the winning entry each year being able to sign the lake community’s coveted Annual Fourth of July Boat Parade banner.

This year’s first place entry was called “Under the Sea” and came complete with a mermaid. The boat was owned and decorated by the Meesseman family. They received the traveling trophy named for Cathrine Ovenshire, an Oxford resident who passed away on Feb. 13, 2021.

Decorated with giant lollipops and other sweets, the second place pontoon boat was owned by Gary and Pam Kostecki, dubbed “Candy Land.”

The “Beach Bums” boat, decorated and manned by two families, Chris and Chelsea Galea and Matt and Nicole Stirrett, claimed third place.

“(Not) All Dogs Go to Heaven,” belonging to the Neil Tuomi family took fourth place – with four canine friends on board, Dustin, Bella, Zeppelin and Sandy. — D. Rush