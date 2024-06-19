Lake Orion Lions Club Jubilee returns this weekend

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The aroma of elephant ears and kettle corn wafting in the air, the screams of the young and old alike as the Pirates of the Seven Seas ship first ascends and then plunges, leaving that empty feeling in your stomach.

The ding of game bells and the “awes” of children as the gaze upon the cotton candy. Ah, pure summer jubilation in downtown Lake Orion. It’s that time of year when the carnival rolls into town for the Lake Orion Lions Club annual Jubilee fundraiser.

“We’re just hoping to let the kids have a fun. What better way than to have a festival the week after school gets out,” said Lion Chris Opha, co-chair of the Jubilee.

Proceeds from the carnival and activities support the Lions Club programs, including the club’s annual scholarship program. The club give $1,000 to a local boy and girl to help with college tuition. The club has also started a scholarship to give $1,000 per year to a local nursing student, said Ophas.

Like in previous years, the Skerbeck Entertainment Group will run the carnival rides and games from Thursday through Sunday. The carnival is from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday, noon – 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon – 6 p.m. Sunday.

Wristbands for rides

Purchase a single-day wrist band in advance for kids to enjoy rides. Wrist bands are available online in advance at www.skerbeck.com for $30, or at the ticket booth. Wrist bands are good all day on Thursday, Friday and Sunday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Street closings and parking

Broadway Street from Shadbolt to Front Street; and Flint Street from Anderson Street to Lapeer Street will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. today through Monday morning. The Children’s Park parking lot will also be closed during the carnival.

Guests can park at the Slater Street lot, the municipal lot on Shadbolt Street, the municipal lot across from the Ehman Center on the corner of Elizabeth and Lapeer streets, in the Lake Orion Community Schools Administration Building lot after business hours and on the weekend and on most streets in downtown Lake Orion. Parking is free in the village.

Project Kidsight

The Lions Club will have their Project Kidsight trailer at the carnival, with free eye screenings for children six-months-old and older. Look for the Kidsight trailer from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday most of the day, and again on Sunday morning at the corner of Broadway and Flint streets, Ophas said.

Most eye doctors are authorizing the Kidsight screenings results as an eye exam for parents who need to have their children’s eye examinations, Ophas said.

Guests can also meet a future Leader Dog from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday near the Kidsight trailer. Leader Dogs for the Blind will be on hand with dogs and looking for volunteers to help raise puppies to help blind or visually impaired individuals.

Children’s Scavenger Hunt

There will be a scavenger hunt for kids ages 6-12 beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside of Ed’s Broadway Gift and Costume on the corner of Flint and Shadbolt streets. The scavenger hunt runs until 2:45 p.m.

Kids can pick up their scavenger hunt cards and begin searching. The hunt will be within the boundaries of the carnival. There will be prizes for those who complete the scavenger hunt.

Beer/Entertainment Tent

The entertainment tent is open from 5 p.m. to midnight during the carnival and will have live music on Friday and Saturday nights. The tent is only open to those 21 years old and older after 8 p.m.

Full Tilt performs at 8 p.m. on Friday and Scotty Doesn’t Know performs at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The tent is in the Children’s Park parking lot off S. Anderson Street.