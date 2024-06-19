Lake Orion Rotarians help beautify Polly Ann Trail

ORION TWP. — Who wants to pull weeds? Twelve volunteers from the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club made it their job this spring to volunteer along the Polly Ann Trail to do just that – pull weeds – just one of the club’s service projects to the community.

Last year, the club began a Pollination Garden deep along the trail just north of the Orion Township Public Library. Knowing how challenging it is to care for our gardens, especially with the growing season in full swing, club members scheduled a cleanup day along the trail.

“It’s so inspiring to have the opportunity to work with so many dedicated individuals on such an important service project. Pollinator gardens are essential for our ecosystem as well as our physical and emotional well-being,” said Rotarian Cory Thompson, who volunteered on the project.

The Lake Orion Rotary Club makes it their challenge to serve the community. Throughout Michigan, more than one hundred Rotary Clubs make it their charge to serve. The Pollinator Garden is one of many projects the Lake Orion Club has taken on. The club has managed to raise thousands of dollars to support schools, the underprivileged, including building an operating room for a children’s hospital in Cartagena, Colombia, as well as free beds for needy children.

Volunteers Catherine May, Hanna Regling, DJ Thompson, Irelyne Tson, Denise Ballard, Donna Smith, Linda Moran, Mark Moran, Darnell Thompson, Cory Thompson, Jude Johnson and his dad and President-elect of Rotary Jimmy Johnson all helped spruce up the trail and garden.

Anyone who would like to get involved in community projects and would like to join or learn more about the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club can email losunriserotary@gmail.com.