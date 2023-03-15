Lakeville Elementary Leadership team makes delivery

On March 7, students from Lakeville Elementary Leadership team made a special delivery.

“The Lakeville Leadership Team has been thinking of ways to thank the heroes in our community,” said Nora Krol, Spanish Teacher/Student Leadership Team Advisor. “With funds they earned from running the School Store, the team decided to buy items to fill two large gift baskets for the Oxford Fire Department personnel. They included snacks and drinks as well as nice roller pens. Also included were notes for each firefighter, paramedic and EMT from Lakeville Elementary students. Thank you, Oxford FD.”

The Lakeville Leadership students are Deanna Bartnik, Ariana Bojonell, Tyler Burbas, Brynn Cichon, Sarah Coronado, Hunter DeLuca, Quinn Hering, Aaila Howard, Malachi Howard, Norah Navarre, Aaron Paulsen, Jasmyne Pryor, Hannah Stange, Emery Ulin, Kayleigh vonKnorring, Emma Wasmund, Owen Watteny, Raylan Wilson, Allie Wray and Ava Wright.

According to Krol, the team will deliver gift baskets to the Oxford Village Police Department later in the month.