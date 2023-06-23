Larry Allen

Larry J. Allen passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023. He was a life-long resident of Oxford, graduating from the class of 1954. Larry was a proud veteran of the United States Armed Forces, before meeting his wife – Sue Francis. They were married over 51 years and raised four children together. He worked for a short stint at American Aggregates and then 44 years at General Motors. He was a great provider for his family — many times working 7-days a week for months on end and even worked a second full-time job at Coca Cola for 14 years.

When Larry wasn’t working, he was an avid sports fan. He loved everything OXFORD and Lions. He played football, basketball and baseball while in school, coached little league baseball for his son and attended countless sporting events for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (all of whom have grown up in Oxford as well). You could always find him smiling and wearing the latest Oxford (or Lions) teamwear wherever he went.

Larry was a kind soul, known for his friendly disposition and “million-dollar” smile. He was one of the most carefree individuals one could ever meet, who rarely worried about a thing. He lived a very simple and frugal life; was always willing to help out, give an encouraging word and not hold grudges. He loved his morning coffee buddies and their daily discussions of current events, as well as his new Waterstone community, where he played cards, bingo and enjoyed daily activities.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Allen, son Eric Michael Allen, older brother, Dale & sister-in-law, Carol Allen, as well as nephew Michael and niece Kelly Allen. He is survived by his sister, Ardis Foust, three children – Jeff (Linda) Allen, Larry (Myung) Allen and Suzie (Tim) Roeher; five grandchildren – Kenny (Abby) Allen, Jill (Jason) Bailey, Joe Roeher, Simon (Cynthia) Alverz and Jake Allen; seven great-grandchildren – Chloe, Sophie, Heidi, Katie & Kolby Allen and Caden & Savannah Bailey. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who was fondly called him “Uncle Buddy.”

Larry was most proud of his family and his Oxford legacy. He was a true example of “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.” He will be greatly missed.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, June 23 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford.