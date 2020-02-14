Laurie Canales, 62

Connect on Linked in

Oxford resident Laurie Ann Canales passed away February 12, 2020. She was 62 years old.

Beloved wife of Inocencio Canales III for nearly 40 years. Loving mother of Carrie Cabral and Inocencio Canales IV and foster mother of Beth Morino. Proud grandma of Marc, Emanuel, Maria, Ino V and Nito. Dear sister of Carol (Ken) Dorman, Sandra (Jesse) Maness, Linda (Larry) Bell, Mary (Paul) Agius, Barbara (late Ron) Brock and Scott (Jim Snyder) Plummer.

Preceded in death by her sister Kathleen Plummer.

A Funeral Service is Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.