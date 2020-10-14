Law & Order

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Large cuts on the sidewall

At 9:10 a.m. on October 9, Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Dunlap Circle for a report of malicious destruction of property.

The caller, a 35-year-old man who lives at the residence, directed deputies to his black 2006 Chevrolet HHR, parked in the driveway.

Three of the four tires were flat, and deputies observed large cuts and punctures on the outside sidewall, an indication this had been done deliberately.

The man said the HHR was fine when he last checked it around 10 p.m. on October 8 and he first noticed the damage at 8:15 a.m. on the morning of October 9, fifty-five minutes before phoning police.

He said he did not know who would have a motive to do this and was unable to provide deputies with any possible suspects.

No other vehicles in the area were damaged.