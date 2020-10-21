Law & Order

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

“Ramen Noodles”

A fight broke out between two brothers at a residence on Gill Street at 4:52 p.m. on October 17.

The younger brother, 15-years-old, told Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies he and his two friends were playing video games in his bedroom, when his 16-year-old brother entered the room and dumped a package of Ramen Noodles on one of his friends.

Not providing any reason for why he did this, the younger brother confronted the older brother at his bedroom door, where things turned violent.

During the altercation, the older brother allegedly bit and punched the younger brother, before hitting him on the top of the head with a plastic lightsaber.

The older brother then ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, threatening to harm his brother with it.

Deputies observed an approximately one-and-a-half-to-two-inch laceration on the younger brother’s head, as well as a blood trail leading from the front door, through the living room, and into the older brother’s bedroom.

The knife the older brother allegedly threatened the younger brother with was found in a kitchen wastebasket.

The boys’ 64-year-old grandmother, who is their legal guardian, informed deputies the older brother is learning disabled and enrolled in special needs classes at Oxford High School. He also takes three different daily medications and meets with a therapist weekly.

Due to the grandmother being in an automobile accident earlier in the day, she said she had missed giving him his medication on the day of the incident.

The older brother was transported Ascension Providence of Rochester, where his grandmother completed a mental health petition.

A charge of aggravated/felonious assault with a weapon was submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“Wasn’t acting like herself”

At 8:41 a.m. on October 17, deputies were dispatched to W. Manor Street in the Lake Villa Mobile Home Park.

The caller, a 15-year-old girl, stated a 19-year-old woman, who lives with her at the W. Manor Street residence, had taken four Xanax bars and left the scene to head to another W. Manor Street unit.

Alprazolam, which is sold under the brand name, Xanax, is a prescription-only medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

In her interview with deputies, the 15-year-old girl said the 19-year-old had taken the medication at about 2 a.m., less than seven hours prior. She said when the 19-year-old woke up, she was not stable on her feet and “wasn’t acting like herself.”

Deputies arrived at the W. Manor Street unit where the 19-year-old fled, which is also where she allegedly illegally purchased the medication, and found the young woman in question, along the homeowner, a 36-year-old woman.

Responding deputies attempted to interview the 19-year-old, during which she was swaying back and forth, trying to maintain her balance. When told to have a seat on the front porch, she nearly fell over.

The woman admitted to consuming the excessive amount of Xanax and was escorted by Oxford Fire to Ascension Providence Hospital for medical treatment.

The young woman was unable to step up inside the fire rig when it arrived, having instead to crawl on the steps.

Deputies had been called to the W. Manor Street unit where the young woman was found five days prior for a reported drug-related argument.

“Ongoing issue”

A caller reported his Shummard Branch neighbors, also located in the Lake Villa Mobile Home Park, were arguing and fighting with each other at 10:22 p.m. on October 16.

The caller told dispatch this has been an ongoing issue and happens when his neighbors consume alcohol. He said the 31-year-old male in question left the scene in his Pontiac automobile and was headed toward Lakeville Road.

Deputies located the Pontiac, a red 2007 Grand Prix, on Lakeville Road near State Street.

Using their radar units, deputies clocked the Grand Prix traveling 57-to-60 miles per hour (MPH) in a 35 MPH zone.

Using their emergency lights, deputies began to initiate a traffic stop and the driver turned onto State Street but did not stop his vehicle until he was boxed in by deputies, and nearly contacted one of their patrol cars.

Displaying a strong odor of alcohol, as well as other visual signs of intoxication, the man was handcuffed and searched.

He failed a series of field sobriety tests and consented to a preliminary breath test (PBT), which registered .242, more than three-times the legal limit in the state of Michigan.

Deputies attempted to interview the man about the argument that had taken place earlier at his residence, but, according to reports, his story “was all over the place” and “was not making sense.”

Charged with operating with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .17 percent or more, he was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital to have blood drawn and then to the Oakland County Jail, where he was held until his scheduled release time.