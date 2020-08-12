Law & Order

Crime of opportunity

At 11:58 p.m. on July 31, an officer was dispatched to a business on N. Washington Street, for a report of bicycle theft from the rack on the east side of the building.

The bike was being used by a 24-year-old Lake Orion woman, and belonged to her cousin. The Lake Orion woman and her friend, a 23-year-old Oxford resident, had rode their bikes to Oxford to eat, before heading across the street, leaving their bikes at the rack in question.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the business manager and another employee, who informed him a 33-year-old Leonard man, also an employee of the establishment, was responsible for the theft.

Due to previous crimes, officers were familiar with the Leonard man and proceeded to his registered address on South Street.

Through an open window, officers observed the man watching television and, when they knocked on the front door and identified themselves as Oxford Police, he attempted to run out the back door of the residence.

Officers caught up to the man and detained him in the backyard, where they observed a bicycle matching the description of the stolen property in an open shed on the west side of his residence.

The man said he was supposed to be picked up at the end of his shift at the business, but the arranged ride could not make it.

He said there were two unlocked bikes on the rack at his place of employment, the other presumably belonging to the victim’s friend, and it was a “crime of opportunity” and he viewed it as a “free bike.”

Initially, the man was cited for larceny under $200, however, further research revealed the bike’s value to be about $1,000 used and over $2,000 when new. With this information, the citation was voided in favor of a warrant application for larceny.

The bike had been returned to its rightful owner by 12:37 a.m. on August 1, just 39 minutes after first arriving at the scene of the crime. — Teddy Rydquist

Couple is arrested, banned from Opa’s after assault

An Oxford woman had a combative evening that included dumping a drink on her boyfriend, assaulting a waitress, struggling with police and ending with a night in jail.

Deputies were dispatched to Opa’s Food & Spirits, 600 S. Lapeer Road, for a report of a woman who dumped a drink on her boyfriend and then hit a waitress in the head with an open hand.

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m. July 22, according to an incident report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

When OCSO deputies arrived, they saw a Lake Orion police officer struggling with the 21-year-old female. Deputies took custody of the combative female.

On several occasions, the woman’s boyfriend began interfering and obstructing the investigation. The boyfriend was then taken into custody for obstructing police.

The woman was issued an assault and battery citation and lodged at the Oakland County Jail until the morning.

The boyfriend, a 30-year-old resident of Lapeer, was issued a Disorderly Person citation and released at the scene.

Both the man and woman were banned from the bar. – J.N.