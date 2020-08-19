Law & Order

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Hidden in his sock

Deputies were dispatched to Hillcrest Court at 6:02 a.m. on August 11 after a neighbor reported hearing the couple at the residence yelling and stating they were going to kill one another.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the woman involved, a 37-year-old with a Redford address who has been living at the residence in question, and she informed them she had been in a verbal argument with her boyfriend, a 42-year-old Clarkston man.

The woman also told deputies her boyfriend is a methadone addict.

A look into the boyfriend’s background revealed a Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) absconder warrant for armed robbery, as well as two bench warrants, one for third-degree retail fraud and another for possession of dangerous drugs.

Law enforcement was able to locate the man walking on Woodbriar Drive. During his detainment, the man admitted having a used syringe and needle in a small bag on his person.

Placed under arrest for his warrants, the man was transported to the Oakland County Jail. While being searched as part of the intake protocol, a deputy located a small Ziploc bag containing four glass-like rocks, which appeared to be crystal methamphetamine, hidden in a piece of paper towel in the man’s right sock.

This netted the man an additional charge of drug possession.

Canned and dry foods

At 12:58 a.m. on August 10, deputies were sent to Lakeshore Circle after receiving a call from a woman stating her boyfriend hit her, took her car keys, and left the scene on foot.

Once at the residence, the woman, a 39-year-old, told law enforcement she has been dating her 33-year-old boyfriend for seven months. In the past, they have had some alcohol-induced violent incidents.

The woman said this was her one night off work with no kids home and wanted her boyfriend to “pay attention to her.”

Instead, she said, he drank a fifth of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and passed out naked in her 11-year-old daughter’s bed.

After waking him up to question why he was naked in the girl’s bed, an argument broke out and he shoved her three times in the chest. The woman then said he threw a large box of canned and dry foods at her, which she attempted to block by putting her arms up.

After locating the man, he confirmed the argument and shoving, but denied hitting his girlfriend. He was given the chance to provide a written statement of his version of events but declined.

The man was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident. A case report was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.



Strike two

At 5:38 p.m. on August 8, Oxford Township deputies and the Oxford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident scene at W. Drahner Road and Trinity Boulevard.

The two victims were OK and declined to receive medical attention. The guilty party, however, a 27-year-old Oxford man, was covered in blood, including a stream flowing from his ear.

According to statements from the two victims, the suspect, driving a silver 2008 Ford Fusion, struck the first victim’s dark green 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan in the left rear, before swerving into oncoming traffic and making contact with the second victim’s white 2018 Ford F-150 in the left front.

After receiving the necessary medical attention, the driver of the Fusion stated he had just left the Oxford Tap Room, located at 36 S. Washington Street, and was returning to his residence at Seymour Lake and N. Baldwin Roads.

When asked if he had consumed any alcohol, the man said he had “a couple of shots, a tall Two Hearted Pale Ale, and a Bud Light.” He also admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

Struggling through a series of field sobriety tests, he agreed to a preliminary breath test (PBT), which registered a .105, more than .02 above the legal limit of .08.

The man had been arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) within the past year and, as a result, his driver’s license was restricted. He did not have his driver’s license with him, and admitted he knew he was in violation of his restrictions and should not be driving.

Placed under arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing a crash and for violating his restricted license, he was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital to have blood drawn. Once medically cleared for incarceration, he was transported to the Oakland County Jail.

His Fusion was impounded by Lake Orion-based Buckhorn Towing.

Back from rehab

Deputies were dispatched to Scarlet Oak Lane in the Lake Villa Mobile Home Park for a report of an in-progress home invasion at 10:28 p.m. on August 3.

The caller, a 34-year-old woman who lives at the unit, stated her boyfriend, a 29-year-old Lake Orion resident, had shown up, despite her telling him not to, and had gained entry to the residence by kicking the front door in.

The woman, her 32-year-old sister, and her two children, aged 12 and 13, had locked themselves in the bedroom bathroom for protection and remained on the phone with 911 for the duration of the ordeal.

The man attempted to flee the scene in his black 2016 Volkswagen Passat once he found out law enforcement was en route.

Deputies were able to box the Passat in on Scarlet Oak Lane and handcuffed and detained the man, who, according to his girlfriend, just returned from a rehabilitation clinic in July and had begun to drink alcohol again.

The man admitted to drinking but declined to divulge how much he had consumed.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, he agreed to a PBT, which showed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .291, more than three-and-a-half times the allowable limit.

He was read his Miranda Rights, stated he did not wish to waive them, and declined to answer questions regarding what had happened that night.

Taken to the Oakland County Jail, he was charged with assault/simple battery, forced entry, and operating with a BAC of .17 percent or more.