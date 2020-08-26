Law & Order

Extremely uncooperative

At 6:27 p.m. on August 14, Oxford Village Police officers were dispatched to perform a welfare check on S. Glaspie Street. An individual was reported to be bleeding from the mouth.

Three officers responded to the scene, finding a man, identified as a 65-year-old Oxford resident, lying on the sidewalk near a bicycle. In addition to the blood coming from his mouth, he had several scrapes on his arms and legs.

Displaying an “overwhelming” odor of intoxicants, the man reportedly became verbally non-compliant, issuing a series of expletive-laced threats at the officers and, seemingly, no one in particular, despite law enforcement being there to check on his well-being.

One of the officers, a Drug Recognition Expert, estimated the man’s blood alcohol content (BAC) to be .12-to-.16, one-and-a-half-to-two times the legal limit.

After failing to answer any of the paramedics’ questions, the man was issued a misdemeanor for annoying conduct and transferred to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac for committal.

At the hospital, he became aggressive with the staff, including kicking one of the nurses, and had to be restrained to the bed. While being restrained, he allegedly continued to issue verbal threats, telling one of the nurses he was going to “slit her throat.”

The following day, August 15, the nurse he kicked filed an assault report with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Wild ride

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Tanview and Spezia drives for a report of a hit-and-run at 7:44 p.m., on August 15.

According to witness statements, a red hatchback, later identified as a 2003 Pontiac Vibe, had driven over the curb on Tanview Drive, striking some landscaping rocks before being launched airborne and glancing off a telephone pole. After ricocheting off the telephone pole, the vehicle struck the rear of a camper parked in the driveway of a home.

Reportedly, the driver drove the Vibe from the scene, continuing northbound toward Seymour Lake Road, leaving a trail of leaking fluids in its path.

Deputies began to follow this trail when a passerby stopped and informed them the vehicle in question was driving westbound on Seymour Lake Road.

Law enforcement located the vehicle, parked partially in the roadway, on Seymour Lake Road near Great Pines Drive.

The vehicle was empty, but the trail of fluids led right up to it and the engine was still hot. At this time, another passerby reported the driver of the car was sitting at the intersection of Seymour Lake and Baldwin roads.

Identified through his operating license as a 64-year-old Oxford man, the man confirmed he was piloting the Vibe but was unable to provide an account of what had happened.

The man confirmed drinking and had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his person. Unsteady on his feet, requiring assistance to even stand up, and slurring his speech, the man was detained, handcuffed, and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle.

Deputies report he failed a series of verbal sobriety tests and agreed to a preliminary breath test (PBT), which registered .21, more than two-and-a-half times the allowable limit in the state of Michigan.

He was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing a crash and for leaving the scene of a crash, he was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital in Pontiac to have blood drawn and then to the Oakland County Jail.

In accordance with Michigan law, his driver’s license was confiscated and destroyed.

— Compiled by Teddy Rydquist