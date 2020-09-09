Law & Order

Not too young to get ticket

At 5:52 a.m. on September 2, a sheriff’s deputy witnessed a white Jeep Liberty traveling at an excessive speed on N. Lapeer Road in Oxford Township.

Using his radar, the deputy clocked the Liberty at 80 miles per hour (MPH), 25 MPH above the posted limit. Initiating a traffic stop at Ludwig and Oakwood roads, it was discovered the driver was a 15-year-old Ortonville resident and Oxford High School student, who did not have a valid driver’s license. His 14-year-old friend, an Oxford resident, was in the vehicle with him.

According to the 15-year-old, the pair left his house at 5 a.m. and took the vehicle, which belongs to his sister, without his mother knowing. The boy’s mother was called by the deputy and was understandably upset. She said her son does not listen to her or follow her rules.

Both boys were turned over to the mother, with the 15-year-old receiving a citation for reckless driving.

Fresh grass on the bumper

Sept. 2, Coryell Drive resident reported seeing a light-colored Chevrolet Impala driving all over the road, including on someone’s lawn, and then continuing onto Seymour Lake Road at 9:42 p.m.

The caller obtained the vehicle’s license plate, which deputies determined belonged to a fellow Coryell Drive resident. Upon arrival at the residence of the Impala owner, deputies observed the vehicle parked in the driveway and a man walking from the vehicle into the garage.

According to deputy reports, the engine, tires, and brakes of the vehicle were all giving off heat – an indication it had been driven extremely recently – and the bumper was covered in fresh grass. There were concrete scrapes on the vehicle, as well. The man, 55, responded to the garage door when deputies knocked and confirmed he was driving the Impala.

He was unsteady on his feet, bracing himself against the garage to maintain his balance. He had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person, and his eyes were glassy, watery, and bloodshot. His speech was also slurred, reports state.

The man refused to answer any of the deputies’ questions, becoming belligerent about them being on his property, and declined to perform any field sobriety tests or submit to a preliminary breath test (PBT). He was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) and transported to McLaren-Oakland to have blood drawn, and then to the Oakland County Jail. In accordance with Michigan law, deputies confiscated his driver’s license. — Compiled by T. Rydquist