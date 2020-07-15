Law & Order

Unlocked

A 37-year-old Oxford Township woman reported to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Oxford Township Substation, having her vehicle stolen from the driveway of her Pondview Lane home during the late-night hours of June 26.

The woman parked her automobile, a white 2015 Land Rover Range Rover, on her driveway at approximately 7:30 p.m., leaving the windows down and the doors unlocked. When she awoke at 12:30 a.m. on June 27, she peeked outside, and the sport utility vehicle was nowhere to be found.

Deputies say, whomever stole the Range Rover faces a felony charge of motor vehicle theft.

Shopping spree

Deputies met with the Loss Prevention Officer for the Meijer located at 900 N. Lapeer Road, on June 20 to review two instances of theft.

The same suspect, believed to be a 37-year-old white male from Pontiac, entered the store, loaded a shopping cart full of items, then left without paying on April 15, then again on June 18.

Encompassing 15 bottles of three different brands of vodka, a weighted blanket, a Tristar smokeless grill, Pampers diapers, a cutlery set, and several other items, the suspect made off with an estimated $1,275.55 worth of merchandise during his two heists, $819.20 on April 15 and $456.35 on June 18.

For the more recent theft, he was accompanied by an unidentified white female. The suspect has been linked to similar crimes at other Metro Detroit Meijer locations and was positively identified on surveillance video by Lapeer Police, who knew him from a shoplifting incident at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 555 E. Genesee Street.

The pair are looking at charges of first and second-degree retail fraud.

Six times the limit

Two witnesses observed a single-car accident at High View Drive and S. Baldwin Road at 4:49 p.m. on June 18.

According to these witness statements to Oakland County deputies, the driver of the vehicle, a black 2019 Ford F-150, made no attempt to turn, simply driving across S. Baldwin Road and ending up nearly 50 feet into the wood line on the west side.

Fortunately, the driver of the F-150, a 49-year-old Oxford man, was uninjured and, surprisingly, his truck escaped with minimal damage.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies noticed the driver displaying immediate signs of intoxication, requiring assistance to even stand and unable to walk on his own. The man was somehow coherent enough to decline to perform any field sobriety tests, but did agree to submit to a preliminary breath test (PBT), which registered a shockingly-high .498 — more than six times the legal limit of .08.

Due to his extreme level of intoxication, the man was taken to McLaren-Pontiac Hospital for observation. Two, 10 milliliter vials of his blood were drawn at McLaren for testing, as well.

Buckhorn Towing impounded the pickup truck, which was found to have two empty half pints (200 milliliters) of Absolut Vodka in the cab.

The man, who did not have any prior alcohol-related convictions, was charged with operating with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .17 or more.

In accordance with Michigan driving under the influence laws, his driver’s license was confiscated and destroyed.

— Compiled and reported for The Leader by Teddy Rydquist.