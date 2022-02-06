Lawrence Itoney, 80

Lawrence James Itoney passed peacefully on Feb. 4, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. The long-time resident of Ortonville and Oxford was born on Aug. 18, 1941. He was predeceased by parents, John and Claire Itoney (formerly of Oxford) and beloved brother-in-law, Bill Mason. Survived by his loving sister, Dolores, children, Lisa (Mike) and John (Renee) Itoney. Also survived by his nephews; Jeff (Jackie) Mason, David (Nancy) Mason, Rob (predeceased by Maria) Mason, and niece Gianna (Frankie) Cuda. Larry (affectionately known as Slobber and Pops) also had 5 grandchildren; Michael, Emily (fiancé Mario), William, Sabrina and Rocco; and will be missed by his great nephews and nieces as well.

Larry was a lover of old cars and doo wop music. He often looked back on his Woodward cruising days, so many fun stories to be told! Woodworker extraordinaire would best describe him in his woodworking days. His family and friends will remember him every time we use one of his pepper mills or beautiful custom cutting boards. He was a chef in the kitchen, too. Try as we might, we will never be able to figure out his delicious pasta sauce, he made it often and froze it to be sure his grandchildren always had some in their freezers. Larry was of Lebanese and Polish decent and he liked to cook their traditional foods as well, with his kibbeh nayyeh being some of the best!

In his younger days, you could always count on a party at his house on first, Clear Lake and then on Lake Michelson. Larry taught several of us to water ski, and then there was always snowmobiling on the many open fields at the time in Oxford. Larry also loved the time he had at his cabin in the woods in Grayling. Lots of memories there, making deer sausage!

Larry was blessed with his wonderful neighbors, Keven and Cindy Travis, who looked out for him in every way they could, his friends Cindy Baldwin, and Jimmy and Pam Dennis. All of you were family to him. There’s a Moon out Tonight ……! Sleep Well.