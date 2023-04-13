Lawrence Pinchback, 73

Former Oxford resident and teacher, Lawrence Neil Pinchback, age 73, passed away on April 11, 2023, at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital under hospice care. Larry was born on September 23, 1949, to the late Tyrus and Rosemary Pinchback and grew up in Clawson.

Larry was a football, golf, and baseball star athlete who graduated from Clawson High School in 1967 before heading to Albion College to become a teacher. A teaching and coaching position at Oxford Schools brought Larry to Oxford, where he retired and was a resident for over 30 years. Larry is remembered fondly by his students.

Larry started teaching in Oxford in 1971, according to the Sept. 23, 1971 Oxford Leader. During he career in Oxford he also coached basketball, football, track, wrestling and baseball.

Not long after being set up on a blind date, Larry married Nancy Jean Prior on June 30, 1973. Together, they have three wonderful kids that they affectionately refer to as Joey, Benny, and Dawny. Larry loved caring for his family and was greatly amused by his grandkids. He had classic grandpa jokes and ended most visits with, “See ya around if ya don’t turn square.”

While he loved cooking, reading, and history, it is not a secret that his favorite pastime was golf. Larry would spend his summers working in the Oxford Hills Golf Club pro shop. He participated in many golf leagues, including Sodbusters, Oxford Hills, and LakePoint. Given his love of history, Larry was a proud member of the Wyandotte Hickory Organization. He played hickory-shafted golf clubs and owns an impressive collection he maintained over the decades.

Larry will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his children Joseph (Sandra) Pinchback, Ben (Rebekah) Pinchback, and Dawn (David) McCleese. Ten grandchildren and his brother Keith also survive him. He was preceded in death by his brother Timothy and sister Jill.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Visitation will also take place on Friday, April 14, from 2 to 8 p.m.

cutline:

Lawrence Pinchback