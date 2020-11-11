Leader welcomes new student contributor

My name is Amanda Wayne. I am 17 years old, and I go to school at the Oxford Virtual Academy as a senior this year. I started taking online classes in my freshman year because online courses help me pace better, not get distracted quickly, etc. I currently live with my mom and brother. My mom and I have a very close relationship, so that I can tell her anything, same with my brother and I.

Some of the things I enjoy doing in my free time include drawing and writing. One of my favorite classes I’m currently taking is Journalism. My teacher, Mr. Willoughby, brought up this excellent opportunity to start writing for The Oxford Leader, and of course, I took that up because it helps me start my journalism journey.

Taking Mr. Willoughby’s class has taught me so much in journalism and has allowed me to open up new ideas, for anyone wanting to learn more about or have an interest in journalism I encourage you to take this class.

During this school year, I hope to become better at writing by taking part in this journey. After I graduate, I plan to get my associate’s degree at Oakland community college. I hope to go to Loyola University to get started on neuropsychology and possibly journalism if this opportunity goes well. Loyola has always been one of my dream colleges along with Hillsdale university.

Overall, I am so thankful for the opportunity to be writing for The Oxford Leader

* * *

From the Editor: Amanda, thanks for accepting our offer. We hope to give you some real world reporting opportunities.