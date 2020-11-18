Leader welcomes student contributor

My name is Lauren Schiller and I’m a senior at Oxford High School, as well as an International Diploma Program Candidate. I am the oldest child in my family: I have a sister who is in her junior year of high school and a brother who is a freshman.

I enjoy spending time not only with my siblings, but also with my parents and with my dog, Blue. In the fall, I was a captain of Oxford High School’s cross country team and will run varsity track in the spring. I’m also involved with the National Honor Society and serve as President of the Oxford chapter.

In my spare time, I enjoy reading, writing, watching old movies, and being outside, preferably when it’s warm outside. I also appreciate traveling, a side effect of living abroad when I was younger. This school year, I’m aiming to improve my journalistic skills and dive deeper into the field as a whole, which is why I am so excited that I was offered this opportunity to write for The Oxford Leader by The Leader’s own Don Rush.

Post high school, I hope to attend the University of Michigan to study Communications and Media in order to lay a foundation for a career in journalism or public relations. From a young age, I have been interested in storytelling and connecting the world through the power of words. I am grateful for this chance to gain real world reporting experience and to get my feet wet in the world of journalism.

I cannot wait to get started!