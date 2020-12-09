Leonard conducts simple tree-lighting

Leonard Village continued its tradition of lighting a Christmas tree outside Rowland Hall, last Friday night.

“We weren’t sure whether to still have it or not, because of the Covid regulations,” Village President Mike McDonald said. But since it was a simple matter of flipping a switch, he figured they could still do it safely if folks kept their distance.

No cider, donuts or other refreshments were served. There was no warming up by gathering inside Rowland Hall afterward. And no special guest.

“Santa is staying home at the North Pole so he can be healthy for his Christmas Eve Toy Run, which will NOT be cancelled due to Covid!” McDonald said.

About 20 residents turned out for the quiet ceremony. Once the tree was illuminated, the group sang a chorus of Jingle Bells, took a few pictures by the tree, then dispersed. Despite the circumstances, a resilient spirit of the season could still be felt.

— James Hanlon